Gunmen Kill APC Member During Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election

Gunmen have killed a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and injured many others in Anambra State.

They also killed two other vigilance group members and set ablaze Hilux vehicle belonging to Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s campaigner, Dr Nelson Omenugha

Both incidents happened late Sunday at Nnewi and Nnobi, Idemili South local government areas respectively

The APC member was reportedly attacked and killed at a rally while many others were injured in the process at Nnewi

The APC Zonal Publicity Secretary , Arinze Igboeli and State Secretary of the party ,Chukwkuma Agufugo confirmed the Nnewi incident to newsmen on Monday in Awka

The APC stalwarts said: “Our party members in Nnewi had a meeting on Saturday and on Sunday, they came together again to deliberate before those people struck in the Uruagu Ward 3 office.

“Nobody knows what these people want in Anambra but it’s a pity and unfortunate that we’re witnessing such a thing in the State this period.”

However, they called for proper investigation by security operatives of the Nnewi incident to avoid a repeat as governorship campaigns have begun in the State ahead of November 6 election.

Two other persons said to be vigilance members were killed while three vehicles were set ablaze at Afor -Nnobi, Idemili South local government area same time.

The Nation gathered that one of the vehicles burnt by the hoodlums belonged to Dr Nelson Omenugha, the son of Anambra Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha.

The young man is a major campaigner of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Prof Chukwuma Soludo

Also, two other vehicles were set ablaze by the unidentified persons ,who Nation gathered were operating with Sienna vehicles.