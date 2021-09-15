“He’s A Professional Blackmailer,” Actress Doris Ogala Exposes Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri

Nigerian actress, Doris Ogala, has revealed some interesting details about Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

Ogala went on her Instagram Live to reveal that the Delta State-born politician works as a professional blackmailer and he has been arrested once for blackmailing.

The movie star further revealed that Kpokpogri lied to Tonto about his profession, adding that he met Tonto a month after he came out of prison.

Doris Ogala went on to refer to numerous people that Prince Kpokpogri had blackmailed and those currently on his list. She also recalled how Tonto Dikeh practically did everything for Kpokpogri during their relationship.