Hold Buhari Responsible If Lecturers Embark On Fresh Strike -ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, for allegedly breaching the agreement it reached with the union nine months after it suspended its strike.

The Ibadan Zone of the Union stated this in a press conference held at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso addressed by the Coordinator, Prof. Oyebamiji Oyegoke.

The chairpersons of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Ayo Akinwole; UNILORIN, Professor Moyosore Ajao; LAUTECH, Dr Biodun Olaniran and KWASU, Dr Shehu Salau were also present at the briefing.

The union asked Nigerians to hold Buhari responsible should the educational system be plunged into another round of crisis based on what it described as irresponsibility on the part of the Federal Government.

Also Read: Coming Soon: ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike, Gives FG Tuesday Ultimatum

ASUU stated that only salary shortfall and setting up of Visitation panels to Federal Government-owned universities had been addressed by government.

The body expressed that renegotiation of conditions of service, injection of revitalisation funds, payment of earned academic allowances, implementation of University Transparency and Accountability Solution proliferation of state universities, release of withheld salaries and non-remittance of check-off dues of unions which were all contained in the December 22, 2020, Memorandum of Action have not been addressed.