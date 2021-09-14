House Of Reps Adjourns Plenary Till Sept. 15

The House of Representatives on Tuesday in Abuja adjourned plenary until September 15, following the death of one of its members, Rep. Adedayo Omolafe.

Omolafe, until his demise, represented Akure South and Akure North of Ondo State in the House of Representatives.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, while announcing the death of Omolafe at the plenary, said it was customary for the House to adjourn sitting once it loses any member.

Also Read: Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Approval For Fresh $4bn, €710m Loans

He stated that burial arrangement for the deceased would be announced by the family.

Omolafe, popularly known as “Expensive”, and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on August 15.

The House had on July 26 gone on annual recess to resume Sept. 14.