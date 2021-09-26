House Of Reps’ Minority Caucus Faults Buhari’s Claims At UN General Assembly

The minority caucus in the house of representatives has faulted the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari at the 76th session of the United Nations general assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The Caucus expressed that the speech didn’t reflect the country’s current realities.

Buhari, who addressed world leaders at the general debate on Friday, expressed concern over illicit arms trade, called for the equitable distribution of COVID vaccines, and also listed the achievements of his administration.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the lower chamber, the caucus stated that the president’s speech is a “great disservice” to Nigerians and doesn’t show the “true picture of affairs” in the country.

The caucus stated that a speech delivered at such an important event “ought to serve as an unblemished working document” to elicit interventions and solutions.

Also Read: What Nigeria Is Doing To Attain Food Security, Buhari Tells UN Summit

The statement partly read, “Our caucus holds that President Buhari’s speech is a great disservice to our nation by not presenting the true picture of affairs in our country; the human rights violations, corruption, and incompetence in his administration; the excruciating hardship, escalated insecurity, national divisiveness and infrastructural decay under his watch, thereby blocking avenues for desired intervention in our various ailing sectors.

“The minority caucus was alarmed by President Buhari’s report to UNGA that terrorists have been so weakened in Nigeria that they are now preying on soft targets, when in reality, insurgents have become so emboldened under his watch, that they are now attacking military formations, kidnapping and killing our gallant officers while overrunning communities and murdering our citizens without restrain.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority caucus is depressed that President Buhari’s speech did not reflect on the kidnapping and killing of students and school children in Nigeria. The speech did not reflect on the closure of schools and crippling of education in many parts of our country, where normal life has been destroyed by terrorists, neither did it show any empathy towards the victims of terrorism attacks.”