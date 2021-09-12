Human Intelligence Will Help Nigeria Defeat Bandits, Terrorists – NSA Monguno

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has expressed that human intelligence is the most effective instrument to fight insurgency and banditry.

Monguno spoke at the weekend in Abuja at the presentation of a report on ‘Terrorism and Banditry: The Nexus’ by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF)

He expressed that the evolvement of the 21st century made tackling insecurity more difficult.

He noted that intelligence of different kinds, such as human, technical, cyber, human intelligence derived from communities remained the most important.

“As long as an agent of government decides to franchise or eliminate the agent of community, you are depriving yourself of the most important oxygen – the intelligence from locals”, NAN quoted him as saying.

The NSA said what Nigeria needed to do in tackling security challenges was to learn from the experience of developed countries.

“No matter how much you spend on defence forces, if you lack the relevant intelligence, you will just be like three blind men operating in a dark environment.”