Hushpuppi: IGP Queries Abba Kyari, As Malami Considers Extradition Request

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has queried the erstwhile commander of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, over the infractions noticed in his communication with Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi, who is suspected of internet fraud.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation is also looking into the request of extraditing the famed super cop to the United States of America.

It was learnt that the query was issued based on the findings by the Special Investigation Panel (SIP), which investigated the alleged indictment of Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Kyari was indicted by a US court as a conspirator in a $1.1 million fraudulent deal against a Qatari businessman by Hushpuppi.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) suspended him from office as a deputy commissioner of police and head of the IRT based on the recommendation of the IGP.

It was learnt that the DIG Joseph Egbunike-led panel, which submitted its report in August, established that there was communication between Kyari and Hushpuppi.

“The IGP has issued a query to Abba Kyari based on the findings of the panel. The panel discovered that there was communication between Kyari and Hushpuppi, as well as infractions on the part of the cop, which is against the procedure of engagement of the police,” a top security source informed Daily Trust on Sunday.

He, however, said the panel didn’t recommend the extradition of Kyari as it couldn’t be established that the decorated police officer committed any crime in the US.

“There is no proof that he committed any crime on the soil of the US to warrant his extradition. He will be sanctioned by the appropriate authorities here. However, it is for the AGF to advise if there is a ground to extradite him to the US, which is very unlikely,” he added.