I Am An Exclusive Prostitute – Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, has described his source of income in a new Instagram post.

The crossdresser took to his Instagram page on Friday to declare himself a prostitute who works exclusively for billionaires.

He wrote:

“Fans :: Bobrisky you are beautiful, pls what do you do ma Bobrisky response: I’m an exclusive ashewo who work for billionaires only !!!! I’m train not to mention names or kiss and tell. Even at gun point don’t mention name. Do your job and move on. Fans : damn !!! But you are not a fully woman so how do you do it ma.

Bobrisky response : forget about that darling, there are many ways to satisfy my client is my job so leave that for me. That is what make me an exclusive ashewo. Fans : truly have never heard you call no name thou cos I follow you back to back and you are so rich omg. Bob response : thank you!”