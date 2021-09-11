I Am Perfect, Says Erica Nlewedim

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has shared a thought about herself on her Instagram page.

The beautiful reality TV star cum actress posted sultry photos of herself on her page and captioned the post with:

“Erica, I think you are perfect!”

Information Nigeria recalls the former beauty queen and multiple brand ambassador recently acknowledged her growth a year after her disqualification on Big Brother Naija.

Read Also: Erica Reveals How She Got Over BBNaija Disqualification Trauma

“A loved one asked me what I would tell the Erica of September 6 2020, I thought about it and couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t understand how I had successfully avoided thinking about any of the traumatic experiences that had happened to me in the past one year, it was a struggle think back to those moments of fear and sadness but I did, I spoke to Erica, I forgave her, I applauded her, I promised her she would be proud of herself in a few months and she would be surrounded by so much love. I’m healed and I’ve come so far,” she wrote.