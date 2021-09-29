I Can’t Afford To Give Freely Anymore – Actress Lota Chukwu

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
#EndSARS: 'Let's Not Stop The Protest Now' - Actress Lota Chukwu
Nollywood actress, Lota Chukwu

Popular Nigerian actress, Lota Chukwu, has said that she is now mentally at a place where she can’t afford to freely give anymore.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to make this known.

I’m mentally at a place where I can’t afford to freely give anymore. Meaning if I love you, I need for you to love me back. If I care about you, I need for you to care about me too. If I sacrifice for you, I need sacrifices in return. If I protect you, I need to be protected as well. My mental capacity won’t allow me to keep pouring from an empty cup,” she wrote.

Read AlsoPay Gap In Nollywood: Actors Should Pursue Multiple Streams Of Income — Actress Lota Chukwu

The actress’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here