I Can’t Afford To Give Freely Anymore – Actress Lota Chukwu

Popular Nigerian actress, Lota Chukwu, has said that she is now mentally at a place where she can’t afford to freely give anymore.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to make this known.

“I’m mentally at a place where I can’t afford to freely give anymore. Meaning if I love you, I need for you to love me back. If I care about you, I need for you to care about me too. If I sacrifice for you, I need sacrifices in return. If I protect you, I need to be protected as well. My mental capacity won’t allow me to keep pouring from an empty cup,” she wrote.

