I Can’t Trust Someone Who Has A Lot Of Friends – Actress Sharon Ooja

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, has said that she can’t trust someone who is friends with everyone.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to make this known.

According to the movie star, people who are friends with everyone are not trustworthy.

In her words:

“I can’t trust someone who is friends with everyone. Forget the story of “I’m a friendly person”. You can be friendly and not invite everyone into your personal space/life. Kiss and hug them whenever you meet in public and keep it moving. No hate. Just me keeping my space clean of unwanted energies. PS: I find it quite unsettling that one person can belong to many friend groups. Can’t get my head around that.”