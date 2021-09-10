“I do not make noise like Zubby Michael or Obi Cubana & Jim Iyke, I make money” – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has mocked popular businessman, Obi Cubana and fellow actors, Jim Iyke, Zubby Michael saying he makes cool money but doesn’t make noise like them.

Sharing a controversial video, Maduagwu wrote:

“I do not make noise like Zubby or Obi cubana and Jim Iyke, noise makers association of naija, I make money, real money #video #instagram #nollywood #share #bbnaija6 #lagos #naija”

This is coming weeks after Uche Maduagwu and Jim Iyke were engaged in fight, after he called Jim a ritualist and a yahoo boy on social media.

Uche Maduagwu had also called on the EFCC to investigate Jim Iyke over his source of wealth, just a week ago after the Nollywood actor released a new movie worth over N100m in production costs.

Now, it seems like he’s no longer attacking Jim Iyke, he has now upgraded to include Obi Cubana and Zubby Michael.

