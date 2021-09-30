“I Don’t Know Who Queen Is,” BBNaija’s Boma Denies Co-star Queen

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Boma Akpore has claimed that he does not know who his co-star, Queen Mercy Atang is.

The US-based actor cum reality TV star denied his colleague during a question-and-answer segment at a recent interview.

The question read:

“Describe Queen in one word.”

Boma then replied:

“I don’t even know who that is. Who is that? Queen Elizabeth of London or who? What are you talking about? I don’t know. I know Queen Elizabeth of London and that’s the only Queen I know.”

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘Boma Has Been Telling Me He Likes Me’ – Queen

Information Nigeria recalls that 26-year-old Queen and 34-year-old Boma got intimate during Queen’s early days in the Big Brother house. Queen and Boma almost became an item until Boma said that he is not ready for a relationship.

Watch the video HERE