I Don’t Surround Myself With People Who Are Constantly Happy – Actress Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has said that she does not like to surround herself with people who constantly happy.

The veteran movie star took to her Instagram page to make this known to her fans and followers.

In her words:

“I don’t surround myself with People who are constantly Happy. Always smiling to mask the bullshit life they actually have. I Prefer Real People, who are Honest & Raw!!! I can’t deal with pretence….Fact is Most days suck….Don’t fake a smile on my behalf………..To think you can spite me…….. Or most people on my level.

Putting up a show to disguise or Pepper them’ is very exhausting. To all the people in my life…Be in your own Skin….Your true Self…..When you live in your true self & life throws you lemons….I / We will try dilute it with water & sugar so there’s Lemonade.”