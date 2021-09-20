‘I Don’t Want Social Media Drama,’ Singer Rema Warns Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has warned his fans not to get involved in any social media drama or agenda.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Monday, the “Bounce” crooner wrote:

“Ravers, I’ll love to address something real quick yeah, pls guys NEVER start an agenda that has to do with bringing my Brothers or the OG’s down, you’re allowed to have my back in any ploy curated to put dirt on my name & my hardwork but NEVER start an agenda, it’s disrespectful.”

“I just want to play my part in history, stack up & take care of my family bro, i don’t want any of this unnecessary social media drama. We’re winning and that’s enough for us okay? If some people are insecure about it let them choke on it, who God has blessed no man can curse,” he continued.

See his full post below: