I Got Into Trouble For Supporting ‘EndSARS’ And Had To Leave Nigeria – Davido

Popular Nigerian artist, Davido, has opened up about the consequences he had to deal with for openly supporting the End SARS protests last year.

The DMW label head discussed this during his recent appearance on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show.

In his words:

“I got into a lot of trouble. I had to actually leave the country. It was that bad. I was reposting everything that had to do with the campaign. It was amazing to see people come out like that. And I will say this: they listened to us. They heard us. They might not have changed anything but they were shook.”

