I Have No Plan To Contest For Lagos Guber Poll: Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has distanced himself away from plans to contest for the Lagos state governorship election in 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to the governor, said Gbajabiamila stated that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deserves another term in office.

According to him, Gbajabiamila, lawmaker representing Surulere I federal constituency, extolled the virtues of the governor while speaking during a television programme earlier in the day.

“The present Governor of Lagos State (Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job. The fact that we had a one-term Governor at one time doesn’t mean it is going to be the same forever,” Akosile quoted Gbajabiamila to have said.

“This Governor is doing a good job under the current circumstances. It’s been a difficult time in his last two years and he has come out well. So, why should anyone upset the apple cart? I think he (Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job.

“That (question) provokes a smile. No, I don’t have any such plan and I don’t have immediate plan. I have a job I am doing right now; it’s a very tough job. Sometimes, it’s the most difficult job and I say it to people in the world. People don’t understand that, but this is not a forum I’m going to break it down.

“I don’t want distractions. I am working as a Speaker of the House of Representatives with a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder right now. Any other thing would be a distraction. As for Lagos State Governorship? I have not even thought about it. Why? Because, the present Governor is doing a good job.”