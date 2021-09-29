I Have The Strength Of A Man – BBNaija’s Ka3na

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones, has said that she is so powerful that has the strength of a man.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to state how powerful she is as a boss lady.

She wrote:

“I have the strength of men. When I start; I can’t stop! When I’m working, I’m like a tigress. I love work done when and how I want it. I’m learning to be more diplomatic but guess it’s not working. Sometimes I wish I could multi-task than I already am or simply clone myself. See guys, it’s not easy being a boss.”

