I Left ‘The Johnsons’ For Personal Reasons – Actress Susan Pwajok

Nigerian actress, Susan Pwajok, has revealed that she is no longer a cast on popular television sitcom, The Johnsons for personal reasons.

Pwajok revealed this after a follower asked her on her Instagram Stories during a question-and-answer session started by the former child star.

“Why aren’t you acting “The Johnsons” again? I’m no longer seeing you abii you don dey form Big Thug girls?,” the follower asked.

The actress replied:

“Your question was making sense till you decided to spoil it. However, I’m not on the johnsons rn for personal reasons and I’ll appreciate it if you guys stop assuming different things, don’t worry I’ll be back on your screens in a bit.”