I Prayed 5 Times Daily In The House – Yousef

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Yousef, has said in a recent interview that he prayed five times daily in the house.

According to the 29-year-old teacher, there is nothing wrong in participating in the show as a Muslim.

“My full name is Yusuf Garba, I was born in Jos, I lived in Jos. I’m actually 29 years old and I was born on April 14, 1992. I’m biracial in Nigeria. My dad is from Nasarawa state but he grew up in Borno. And I was born and raised in Jos. I’m a Muslim.”

“My mum is from Yemen, she is Arab, she came to Nigeria when she was 14 and she met my dad when she was in her late twenties. I love food and sports.”

Read Also: BBNaija Felt Like A Video Game – Yousef

Asked if he ever prayed on the show, Yousef said, “I prayed five times a day. I don’t see anything wrong with the show; I just want to say that BBNaija is a place for everyone. It doesn’t matter where you are from or what religion you practice, or the colour of your skin or what tribe you are, this is a place where you can showcase your talent. I was going for my dreams, it is a home for everyone, it depends on what you want to do.”