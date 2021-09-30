I Proposed To My Wife After I Overcame Depression – Skales

Popular Nigerian singer, John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, who recently walked down the aisle with his woman, Precious in a private wedding, has opened up in an interview on how he battled depression over fellow singer, Wizkid.

Skales made this known in an interview with Glam Squad Magazine. According to Skales, “I proposed to Precious earlier this year after I had overcome the depression and mental health issues i suffered as a result of what I had thought was a slow pace to my career.”

Read Also: Rapper Skales Proposes To His Girlfriend (Video)

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. In 2000, he started writing rap songs in Kaduna, Nigeria. Between 2007 and 2008, he travelled to Jos to work with Jesse Jagz and Jeremiah Gyang.

Skales and Wizkid were both signed to Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).