I Remain Loyal To My Governor, Shaibu Denies Rift With Obaseki

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has denied any rift with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He stated this while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

He denied any disagreement between him and the governor and restated his unalloyed loyalty to the latter.

“I am happy with my governor; I don’t have any problem with my governor,” said the deputy governor who is rumoured of planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“So, the issue of not being happy with my governor is not there. I remain absolutely loyal to my governor.”