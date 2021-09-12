“I Want To Return To The US; Nigerians Now Hate Me So Much,” BBNaija’s Boma Cries Out

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Boma, has stated that he does not feel welcomed in Nigeria.

The 34-year-old actor cum reality TV star said this in an interview with Sunday Scoop.

Boma said that he got a lot of hate from Nigerians which he never expected.

When Sunday Scoop asked him he would return to the United States of America or stay back in Nigeria, he retorted, “Stay here and do what? I can only go back and forth; I cannot stay here. I am a member of the screen actors guild in the US and I have a bright future there.”

Continuing, he recalled how he had to be spirited out of his hotel by 2am to escape people who had laid siege on him.

“Some people have been calling my family members to threaten me. When I first got out of the house, it was 100 per cent hatred (for me). But now, people are starting to show me love. I didn’t have sex with Tega. I kissed and romanced (sic) but there was no penetration. I learnt that there were over 500 people waiting for me at the office (MultiChoice). It was really dangerous for me outside. Because of that, I had to be moved to my hotel around 2am in the morning. I was told I got over 10,000 hate comments, and two members of my team were already hospitalised because they felt down reading all the negative things about me,” he said.