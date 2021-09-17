‘I Was Dehydrated’ — Bawa Opens Up On Dizzy Spell

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has expressed that he had a dizzy spell midway through his speech on Thursday.

Recall that Bawa had stopped his remarks abruptly at an event organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Reacting to the incident while speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, Bawa stated that his doctors informed him that he was dehydrated.

“While giving my goodwill message during the programme organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), there was a sort of dizziness on me and I had to excuse myself from the stage,” he said.

“And of course I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me is okay except for the fact that I’m a bit dehydrated and need to take a lot of water.

“Straight away from the hospital, I went back to the office and now I’m back at home.”