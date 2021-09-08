I Won’t Interfere In LASU VC Appointment Process – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that he would not interfere in the appointment process of the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the state-owned Lagos State University (LASU).

The Governor expressed that he is not interested in who becomes LASU’s next Vice-Chancellor, maintaining that due process would be followed in the appointment.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known while receiving members of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) who paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Tuesday.

“The process for the appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) is ongoing and I can assure you that all the laws and due process that would lead to the appointment of the VC would be fully adhered to.

“I have no intention to interfere or have any interest in the choice of who would be vice-chancellor. We have put in the committeemen and women of impeccable character that have distinguished themselves and are willing to do for us a good job,” he told the visitors led by CVCNU chairman, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo.