“I Would Like A Relationship With White Money” – Queen

Newly-evicted BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has said that she would like to have a relationship with White Money outside the house.
Queen told this to Ebuka Obi Uchendu during her brief interview with him on Monday.
Ebuka asked the 26-year-old former beauty queen if she would consider dating White Money if he got out of the house and expressed interest in her.
Queen then replied that although White Money is a good friend, she likes him enough to actually agree to enter into a relationship with him.
Queen also pointed out that she does not want to pursue a friendship with Maria even though there are no hard feelings.