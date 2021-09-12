I’d Love To Come Back As An Igbo Man – Actor Freddie Leonard

Nigerian actor, Frederick Leonard, has praised his Igbo culture as he states that he would love to come back as an Igbo man if he is given the opportunity to through reincarnation.

In his words:

“If Reincarnation is True..By All Means I’d Love to Come Back As An IGBO Man. I Love My Tribe, My Culture, My Tradition and its Values. Beyond Movies.. I’m A Very Traditional Man. I Am An African, I can’t Be Otherwise Even if I tried..

For GOD does Not Make Mistakes. I Have Blatantly Refused to Adopt Ways of the Foreign Man and Stay True to My Origin, for I do not Want to Live with The Consequences of ACCULTURATION. (Borrowed Tradition). As My Very Good Friend @ugezujugezu would write. RESPECT IS African. IGBO Amaka. Ndi banyi ekene kwa m unu.”