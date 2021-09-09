“If I Die, Hold My Brother Responsible,” BBNaija’s Princess Tells Nigerians

Ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Princess Francis, has cried out to Nigerians that her life is in danger because her brother has threatened to kill her.

The taxi driver cum reality TV star took to her Instagram page to make the revelation.

Princess wrote that her elder brother, Wisdom threatened to kill her because she confronted him about an issue that took place thirteen years ago.

The reality TV star also refused to become the brand ambassador for his business.

According to Princess, Wisdom never cared for her and told her that she would never amount to anything good.

See her full post below: