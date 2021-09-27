“If Not For Tonto, You’d Still Be A Nobody,” Singer Daffy Blanco Slams Bobrisky With Receipts

London-based singer, Daffy Blanco has continued to slam crossdresser Bobrisky with more receipts that they know and have met each other.

This is after the crossdresser claimed on his Instagram page that he does not know Daffy neither has he met her.

Daffy Blanco shared the receipts of their online chats on Instagram and continued the call-out.

Read Also: “Everyone Knows You’re Bisexual,” Singer Daffy Blanco Blasts Bobrisky

Blanco wrote that she was never Bobrisky’s fan as she only liked his courage for coming out in a country that criminalizes queer behavior.

Blanco also added that if not for Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky would still be a nobody whom no one would want to associate with.