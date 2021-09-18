If you think the definition of Enjoyment, is to change ladies like HandkerChief, You will be the loser at the end – Clergyman Mike Bamiloye tells Men

Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye, has cautioned men against the habit of changing women they have affairs indiscriminately.

In a post shared on Facebook, Bamiloye stated that men who change women like handkerchiefs will be the loser in the end.

His post reads:

”GET IT RIGHT FROM THE START…

Right from the Foundation of Samson, he had been falling in love with a wrong woman. The first woman he would ever fell in love with was the Philistine lady in the vineyard of Timnath, who was being guided, so to speak, by a young lion. (Judges 14) The marriage ended up in crisis and collapsed. Then, we read that he had affairs with the Harlot of Gaza. The last major crisis was the affair he had with Delilah of the Valley of Sorek.

Young Men of this Generation,

Don’t gamble or Casino with Women,

It is not a joking matter.

If you think the definition of Enjoyment, is to change ladies like HandkerChief,

You will be the loser at the end,

NO MAN HAS EVER WON THE GAME WITH WOMEN…..

…..Ask Samson

…..Ask Solomon

…..Ask Judah and Tamar

YOUNG MAN, if you truly have a Vision and Mission to fulfill for God in your Generation,

If truly you want to fulfill Purpose and confirm Destiny,

GET IT RIGHT IN THE PLACE OF MARRIAGE.”

