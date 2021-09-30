Igbos Behind Their Ordeals, Working Against Themselves – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that the people of the South-East were responsible for the ongoing crises and killings in the region.

He stated that the lack of love and the pursuit for self were real reasons for the anarchies in the land, adding if the current wave of crises were not addressed, it could lead to trouble.

He stated this during the World Igbo Day celebration at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

Noting that founding fathers of the region hitherto suffered and fought hard for the freedom of the land, Governor Umahi, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, said, “There were people who fought and suffered so much for us to be free as a people; yet there is still fighting among us. This simply tells us something: Igbos are the ones killing themselves.”

He added, “We are our own problems. It’s in our hands to make this region better again. God brought us here to make it a better place for all of us.

“What are we gaining as a people, that we sit-at-home every Monday? Our children were denied the opportunity to sit a national examination; which children in other regions of this country took, because of sit-at-home. We, Igbos, are undoing ourselves. We are the cause of what we suffer today.”