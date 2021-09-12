Ignore IPOB-Sit-At Home Order, Obiano Tells Banks, Markets In Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has warned against obeying the Mondays sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obiano ordered banks, traders and transporters to commence complete and uninterrupted economic activities from Monday.

The governor stated that his decision followed discussions with security agents and relevant stakeholders in the state.

His directive was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Don Adinuba, issued on Saturday.

“The markets should open, if they do not open, I would sack the leadership of the market and shut the market.

“Invisible voice says ‘sit at home?’ And, you just comply and loose money. You don’t know who says sit-at-home, you just loose money,” the governor said while addressing the business leaders.

He also urged them to help the government to solve the menace of continuous sit-at-home compliance.

Governor Obiano said it is totally unacceptable as it has become inimical to the state’s economy.

“You need to help us to solve this nonsense. It is absolute nonsense. That’s a warning. If you don’t do that, we will change your leadership,” the governor said.