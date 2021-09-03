Iheanacho’s Brace Lift Super Eagles Past Liberia

Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho scored at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos to give Nigeria victory over Liberia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Leicester striker scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute.

Iheanacho doubled Nigeria’s lead at the end of the first half with his second goal in the 45th minute to seal the victory.

With this result, Nigeria sits atop Group C with 6 points.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C of the 2022 World Cup against Liberia, Cape Verde, and the Central African Republic.