Ikpeazu Hails Review Of Revenue Sharing Formula

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has commended state governments for their contributions to the review of the revenue sharing formula by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, describing it as a desirable move.

Ikpeazu made the case when he received in audience a delegation of the Federal Commissioner, representing Abia State at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Dr. Chris Akomas, at Government Lodge, Aba.

He expressed that the move for the review by the RMAFC is laudable and assured that Abia State would cooperate with the RMAFC and make its position known very soon.

The governor announced the setting up of a Committee to that effect which would be headed by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Aham Uko.

He added that with true federalism “states will have powers to manage resources in their domains and in the case of natural resources, pay royalties to the federal government.”