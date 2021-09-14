I’m Engaged, Actress Adebimpe Oyebade Opens Up On Relationship With Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, has opened up on her relationship with Lateef Adedimeji.

In a recent chat with City People, the popular Yoruba actress disclosed that she is already engaged to another man and Lateef is just a colleague whom she clicked with.

“I am in a relationship because I am not a child and I am engaged. Lateef Adedimeji is just a colleague I met almost immediately I joined the industry and we clicked. While we worked on my 2nd movie Entrapped we got close on set,” she said.

We started working together because when we work together people love the outcome. I work with a lot of people but with him it is different. People want us to work together. Since I write my movies I started featuring him in all my production and right now he handles all my production and the coordinator so he is in my circle and a close friend,” she added.

