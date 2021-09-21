“I’m Famous Because I’m Your Son,” Jamil Tells Tiwa Savage

A video of popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun having a conversation together has made it to social media.

In the video, the “Somebody’s Son” crooner asked the six-year-old why he is famous after he repeatedly said that he is famous.

“You’re famous? Who said you are famous?” the singer asked.

“I am famous because I am on Instagram,” Jamil replied.

Read Also: Singer Tiwa Savage Releases New Sultry Photos

“I am famous because I am your son. I am famous because everyone knows you. I’m famous because I am your son,” he said.

The music star who recently laid her father to rest in Lagos simply laughed after he said that.