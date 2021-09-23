“I’m Ready To Take A Drug Test,” Tonto Dikeh Replies Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that she is ready to take a drug test to prove that she is clean from drugs.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress’s ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri accused her of being a heavy smoker and drug abuser.

“I’m ready to foot the NDLEA cost to carry out a test on you if you never abused hard smoking and heavy drinking and if found to be false, I will waive my right to trial for one year. This was what broke us up and not an aftermath voice note,” he wrote.

Read Also: “Prince Kpokpogri Only Wanted To Use You To Get Famous,” Merit Gold Tells Tonto Dikeh

Reacting to the allegations, the mother of one wrote:

“Dear @ndlea if you ever have a report of me on drugs. I would gladly show up and I will be glad if you oblige us the honor to record the whole process. Thanks and God bless you!!!”