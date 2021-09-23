“I’m Ready To Take A Drug Test,” Tonto Dikeh Replies Prince Kpokpogri

Damilola Ayomide
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that she is ready to take a drug test to prove that she is clean from drugs.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress’s ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri accused her of being a heavy smoker and drug abuser.

I’m ready to foot the NDLEA cost to carry out a test on you if you never abused hard smoking and heavy drinking and if found to be false, I will waive my right to trial for one year. This was what broke us up and not an aftermath voice note,” he wrote.

Reacting to the allegations, the mother of one wrote:

Dear @ndlea if you ever have a report of me on drugs. I would gladly show up and I will be glad if you oblige us the honor to record the whole process. Thanks and God bless you!!!” 

