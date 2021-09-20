INEC Office Set Ablaze In Enugu

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been set ablaze by yet-to-be identified persons.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, confirmed this via a statement on Sunday.

The attack, which took place in the early hours of the day, resulted in extensive damage to the stores section where election materials are kept.

He said that all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on the commission’s offices in the state, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

“The identity or motives of attackers are unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation,” the statement added. “This unfortunate incident is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021.”

Okoye commended the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the police, the Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a series of attacks on INEC offices especially in the South-East and South-South regions.