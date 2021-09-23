Insurgency: Destruction Worse Than Imagined – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture has expressed worry at the rate of destruction of infrastructure in Borno State and other parts of Nigeria.

The Minister expressed that the destructions are worse than he had imagined.

He stated this at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri on Thursday.

The minister said, “I must confess that, based on the two town hall meetings (held earlier), the situation regarding the wanton destruction of public infrastructure is worse than we had imagined.

“For example, we were told that it would cost the Federal Government 3.8 billion Naira to repair just four bridges that were damaged by vandals and petrol-laden tankers. That’s a huge amount that could have been used to build new infrastructure.

“It is common knowledge that massive infrastructure deficit is among the challenges we face in Nigeria. This is why the Muhammadu Buhari Administration has deliberately adopted an inclusive infrastructure provisioning framework that spreads to all sections of the country.

“We could not have chosen a better venue than Maiduguri, which has been cut off from public power supply since January 2021 due to the destruction of power infrastructure by terrorists.

“The terrorists who are destroying power and telecommunication facilities in Borno have chosen to weaponize these attacks in order to inflict the maximum hardship on the people and also slow down the advances of our gallant troops in decimating them. They will fail in both instances.”