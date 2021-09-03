Internal Wrangling May Tear Us Apart, Kwankwaso Warns PDP Leaders

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may tear the party apart.

Kwankwaso stated that such crisis is not needed at a time when the party is losing its members.

Speaking to BBC Hausa service, Kwankwaso stated that he had since distanced himself from the crisis, which according to him, was ignited by unprofessional politicians.

“Now the strength of the party has reduced and in the end what will happen is that it will tear us apart.”

“You see the result will not help us since we do not have a president and we do not have many governors,” Kwankwaso said.

“People like me have nothing to do with the crisis. I’m after what will bring development to people; every good leader should focus on that.”

“The party chairman has only one month left. I think it’s better to wait so that we can emerge stronger.

“But the crisis is heightened by those who are after leadership. They are not doing it for the betterment of their people,” he added.