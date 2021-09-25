IPOB Bans Nigerian Flag In S’East, Declares Sit-At-Home Protest Oct 1

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has banned the Nigerian flag in the South-East zone of the country.

The proscribed group stated that the ban begins today, and also declared October 1 a sit-at-home day.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State on Saturday.

He said, “IPOB has declared 1st of October 2021 total shutdown in Biafra land as a sign of our rejection of the evil construct called Nigeria and there shall be no movement in Biafra land on this day.

“Also, IPOB has declared from today 25th September 2021 that all Nigerian flag mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, Banks exceptional. IPOB leadership will communicate to banks directly and give them reason they must peacefully bring down Nigeria flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way.”