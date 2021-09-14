IPOB: Sit-At-Home Detrimental To Economic Survival Of The South-East – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu has expressed that the continued adherence to the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is detrimental to the economic survival of the south-east.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kalu stated that the development will result in pervasive hardship and the loss of billions of naira.

“I never believed in sit-at-home, because each day they do so, billions of naira is lost, and there are families that the only money they make is the one they make daily,” he said.

“Any day they don’t make daily money, they don’t feed. So, I don’t think it is the right thing to do at this time for our people, because you cannot punish the same people you say you want to protect.”