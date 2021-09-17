IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Protest Hijacked By Hoodlums, Says Abaribe

Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has stated that “hoodlums” have hijacked the sit-at-home protest of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Abaribe speaking on the order by the proscribed group in a chat with Arise TV on Friday, stated that the tactic is “detrimental to our welfare and the economy in the south-east”.

“First of all, IPOB, on its own, said there should be no more sit-at-home, and people should go about their legitimate businesses. Yet there were some people who attacked those going about their business, saying that there should be a lockdown. Meaning that nobody now knows who was enforcing what. And why we felt that those who are enforcing it couldn’t have been those who said no more sit-at-home; it must have been some elements that we do not know,” Abaribe said.

“And we actually suggested that both the governor and the security agencies work hand in hand to fish out those who are doing this because this is detrimental to our welfare and the economy of the south-east.

“I think that’s why a lot of people felt that these were not people who cared for their people. These are hoodlums who are cashing in on this to do whatever they want to do.”