 It’s Fine To Feel Down But It’s Bad To Stay Down — Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page on Sunday morning to motivate women not to give up in a video which she recorded by herself.

According to the mother of one, the power of a woman is not being defeated no matter how others try to bring her down.

The actress and brand influencer went on to add that it’s okay for a woman to feel down but it’s not okay for her to stay down.

The actress then urged women to not stay down.

The movie star has been facing a controversial breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Delta State-born activist-cum-politician Prince Kpokpogri.

