“It’s Hard To Serve God In Lagos,” Rapper MI Abaga Cries Out

Veteran Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, has cried out about how hard it is to serve God in Lagos.

The veteran hip hop musician took to his Instagram Story to make his fans and followers aware of his battle with living a righteous life in Nigeria’s busiest city.

The former Chocolate City boss then followed up the cry for help with a short prayer for him to be able to get on the righteous path.

“It’s hard to serve God in Lagos. Signed. The guy. Lead me lord in the path of righteousness,” he wrote.

This is after Abaga was seen having fun at a nightclub in Lagos.