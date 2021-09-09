It’s Madness To Bring Your Personal Problems To Social Media – Peruzzi

DMW recording artist, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, has condemned the act of bringing one’s personal issues to social media.

The singer and songwriter took to his Snapchat account to share his opinion on the practice of bringing one’s personal issues to social media.

In his words:

“How y’all take your personal problems to the internet is the craziest thing ever. Madness! 50% will laugh at you. 10% will support you only online. 40% no send your papa.”

The music star then gave out a list of options to taking personal problems to strangers on social media.

“You got options: Text the person. Call if them never block your papa. Take time, cool off. Fast and pray if na you fuck up. Just get the fuck jeje. It’s none of social media’s business,” he wrote.

