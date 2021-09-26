It’s Witchcraft To Be Entitled To Money That’s Not Yours: Actress Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has advised people not to feel entitled to money that is not theirs.

The veteran movie star took to her Twitter page on Sunday to dish out this piece of advice to her followers.

In her words:

“You are not entitled to money that is not yours. No! Stop this bad behaviour that the world owes you anything….🤔😏 Those working hard to make every penny deserve to spend or give it away the way they choose. Key word here * working hard* Very disturbing indeed and smacks of witchcraft, for lack of a better word,” the actress wrote.