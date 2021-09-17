I’ve Refused To Allow My Hardship Dictate Who I Become – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that she will not allow her hardships to negatively affect her or weigh her down.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share this with her fans and followers.

In her words:

“MY STRENGTH IS NOT MEASURED BY THE IMPACT THAT ALL MY HARDSHIPS IN LIFE HAVE HAD ON ME; BUT MY STRENGTH IS MEASURED BY THE EXTENT OF MY REFUSAL TO ALLOW THESE HARDSHIPS TO DICTATE ME OR WHO I BECOME….

Read Also: “You Rubbished Your First Husband And Think You Can Play Same Game With Me,” Prince Kpokpogri Slams Tonto Dikeh

YOUR GROWTH TO LEADERSHIP WILL BE TESTED IN YOUR TIME OF CRISIS, YOUR RESPONSE TO THE PAIN MAKES OR BREAKS YOU..At the end of the day ONLY YOU CAN DECIDE THAT FATE..”