JAMB Scraps Uniform Cut-Off Marks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pegged the fee for post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) at N2,000.

It also adopted the minimum cut-off marks for 2021/2022 admissions sent by heads of tertiary institutions across the country.

The adoption signifies that there will be no uniform cut-off marks for 2021/2022 admissions, as was done in the past.

Also Read: Buhari Reappoints Oloyede, Rasheed As JAMB, NUC Bosses

According to the examination board, every institution is expected to maintain its minimum score during admissions.

According to the new arrangement, universities are not allowed to go below 120, while polytechnics and colleges of education pegged their minimum cut-off points for admission at 100.

The stakeholders approved October 29, 2021 as deadline for the closure of amendments to 2021 admissions.