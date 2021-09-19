‘Join Us In Securing Nigeria,’ Army Chief Appeals To Nigerians

Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya has called on Nigerians to join hands with security agencies to combat insecurity in the country.

He stated this on Saturday in Iyin-Ekiti during the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Akorewolu of Iyin-Ekiti on Senate President, Ahmad Lawan by Adeniyi Ajakaye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti.

He stated that the Nigerian army is working tirelessly to secure the nation by containing the activities of terrorists and bandits.

Also Read: Lawan Laments Insecurity, Seeks More Funds For Military

“The armed forces are doing their best to secure the nation and we will continue in the task of making Nigeria free from this present situation,” he said.

“Security is a business of everybody, including all stakeholders, particularly the community leaders. It is the responsibility of every Nigerian.

“We, therefore, appeal to Nigerians to join us in the task of securing the nation.

“We are also ready to work with other sister agencies to secure our nation. We are also tapping from the experiences of those that had served before us in the armed forces to guide us in my present task of securing the nation.”